    OGEUSD   

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD)
08:18 2022-08-18 pm EDT
0.0774 USD   -3.38%
Dogecoin Lost 5.50% to $0.078 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Dogecoin is down $0.005 today or 5.50% to $0.078


--Largest percentage decrease since July 11, 2022 when it dropped 5.63%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 9.41% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending July 26, 2022 when it fell 10.33%

--Up 9.6% month-to-date

--Down 54.44% year-to-date

--Down 88.48% from its all-time high of $0.674 on May 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.48% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 19, 2021), when it traded at $0.317

--Down 76.08% from its 52-week high of $0.324 on Aug. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 55.12% from its 52-week low of $0.050 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 0.077

--Down 6.01% at today's intraday low


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1730ET

