All large cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin seeing the biggest move, shedding 9.97% to 19 cents.
Uniswap declined 8.29% to $11.32, and Solana declined 7.93% to $178.45.
Polkadot fell 7.93% to $8.47 on Tuesday, while Ethereum declined 6.41% to $3,272.49 and Bitcoin declined 6.49% to $65,239.90.
Cardano and Polygon fell 6.11% to 58 cents and 5.79% to 90 cents
Ripple rounded out the decreases with a 4.78% decline to 58 cents.
In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. fell 5.02% to $239.46, while MicroStrategy Inc. declined 8.02% to $1,505.55. Riot Platforms Inc. shares dropped 7.02% to $10.67, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. fell 7.86% to $19.93.
Block Inc. shed 3.52% to $78.59 and Tesla Inc. declined 5.56% to $165.47.
PayPal Holdings Inc. sank 0.92% to $64.43, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares fell 3.14% to $9.26. NVIDIA Corp. shed 2.32% to $882.71, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped 3.60% to $176.74.
In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF dropped 3.62% to $34.27. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, dropped 6.43% to $11.91.
