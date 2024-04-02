April 02, 2024 at 10:17 am EDT

This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

All large cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin seeing the biggest move, shedding 9.97% to 19 cents.

Uniswap declined 8.29% to $11.32, and Solana declined 7.93% to $178.45.

Polkadot fell 7.93% to $8.47 on Tuesday, while Ethereum declined 6.41% to $3,272.49 and Bitcoin declined 6.49% to $65,239.90.

Cardano and Polygon fell 6.11% to 58 cents and 5.79% to 90 cents

Ripple rounded out the decreases with a 4.78% decline to 58 cents.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. fell 5.02% to $239.46, while MicroStrategy Inc. declined 8.02% to $1,505.55. Riot Platforms Inc. shares dropped 7.02% to $10.67, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. fell 7.86% to $19.93.

Block Inc. shed 3.52% to $78.59 and Tesla Inc. declined 5.56% to $165.47.

PayPal Holdings Inc. sank 0.92% to $64.43, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares fell 3.14% to $9.26. NVIDIA Corp. shed 2.32% to $882.71, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped 3.60% to $176.74.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF dropped 3.62% to $34.27. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, dropped 6.43% to $11.91.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

