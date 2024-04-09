This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Most large cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin seeing the biggest move, shedding 5.06% to 19 cents.

Seven additional currencies posted decreases Tuesday. Avalanche fell 4.41% to $47.89, and Solana fell 3.43% to $173.71.

Chainlink fell 3.43% to 0 cents, while Ethereum shed 2.55% to $3,595.09. Bitcoin shed 2.27% to $70,054.80.

Polkadot and Cardano rounded out the decreases for Tuesday, dropping 0.92% to $8.92 and 0.86% to 61 cents, respectively.

On the other hand, Ripple posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.62% to 62 cents.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. fell 3.63% to $247.66, while MicroStrategy Inc. fell 7.20% to $1,404.03. Riot Platforms Inc. shares climbed 0.15% to $10.07, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. rose 0.45% to $18.03.

Block Inc. climbed 0.47% to $78.72 and Tesla Inc. rose 1.78% to $176.05.

PayPal Holdings Inc. climbed 0.51% to $66.68, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares climbed 1.33% to $9.15. NVIDIA Corp. sank 0.99% to $862.74, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slid 0.14% to $169.67.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF declined 1.65% to $33.97. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, shed 2.44% to $11.58.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

