  Homepage
  Cryptocurrencies
  Ethereum (ETH/EUR)
  News
  5. Summary
    ETHEUR   

ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR)

(ETHEUR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270

04/24/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dropped 1.77% to $50,269.9 on Saturday, losing $906.75 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 22.5% from the year's high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped/dipped 4.91 % to $2,253.41 on Saturday, losing $116.36 from its previous close.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday amid fears that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.

But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary.

There has been growing retail and institutional investor acceptance of digital currencies as a legitimate asset class. That has coincided with a surge in online trading in stocks and crypto by retail investors, stuck at home with extra cash because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
