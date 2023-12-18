Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the listing of the Grayscale Ethereum Futures Trust ETF, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Grayscale joins a list of firms whose petitions have either been delayed or denied by the top U.S. markets regulator.

Last week, the SEC

denied

a petition by Coinbase Global, seeking new rules from the agency for the digital asset sector. Coinbase later said it had filed a petition for review of the decision in court.

The SEC also delayed crypto asset management firm Hashdex's Ethereum ETF on Monday, a separate filing showed. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Pooja Desai)