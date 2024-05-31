May 31 (Reuters) - The spot ether exchange-traded fund managed by entities affiliated with Franklin Templeton said on Friday it would charge an annual fee of 0.19% of the fund's net asset value. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Ethereum (ETH/USD)
Crypto
ETHUSD
|Real-time Crypto 02:58:05 2024-05-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3,781 USD
|+0.89%
|-0.88%
|+64.30%
|08:17pm
|Franklin Templeton's spot ether ETF sets fees at 0.19%
|RE
|09:16am
|Crypto 're-staking' platforms boom as traders chase bigger returns
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|67,326 USD
|-1.52%
|+0.62%
|-
|3,777 USD
|+0.78%
|-0.88%
|-
|23.4 USD
|+1.50%
|+0.49%
|12.13B
Headlines
Other currency pairs
- Stock Market
- Cryptocurrencies
- ETHUSD Cryptos
- News Ethereum (ETH/USD)
- Franklin Templeton's spot ether ETF sets fees at 0.19%