  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. KuCoin Token (KCS/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    KCSUSD   

KUCOIN TOKEN (KCS/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  01:41 2022-12-15 pm EST
1.3822 USD   -84.96%
Dutch central bank warns that KuCoin operating without registration
RE
06/24Explainer-Can crypto holders recoup losses in court?
RE
05/31Cryptoverse: Will you grow old with bitcoin?
RE
Dutch central bank warns that KuCoin operating without registration

12/15/2022 | 01:00pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency is seen in front of a Kucoin logo in this illustration

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank on Thursday issued a statement saying cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is operating in the Netherlands without being registered to do so.

KuCoin is a subsidiary of a Seychelles-registered company called MEK Global Limited (MGL), the bank said in a statement.

MGL "is acting in violation of the law on preventing money laundering and financing terrorism and offering illegal services," De Nederlandsche Bank said.

KuCoin did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Customers of the exchange are not breaking the law, the DNB said, "but they may have a heightened risk of becoming involved in money laundering and terrorism financing."

In August 2021, the DNB issued a similar warning that Binance Holdings Ltd. was operating in the Netherlands without a license. That led to the company setting up an entity in the country and paying a $3.3 million fine in April 2022.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
