This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

All large cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Ethereum seeing the biggest change, rising 6.67% to $3,627.53.

Polkadot climbed 4.91% to $9.02, while Cardano rose 3.90% to 61 cents.

Bitcoin and Ripple rose 3.76% to $71,941.90 and 3.63% to 61 cents, respectively.

Avalanche climbed 2.41% to $50.13, and Dogecoin increased 2.41% to 20 cents.

Chainlink and Solana rounded out the increases for Monday, climbing 1.59% to 0 cents and 1.27% to $181.05, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. increased 7.09% to $257.97, while MicroStrategy Inc. increased 9.08% to $1,569.73. Riot Platforms Inc. shares rose 0.05% to $10.21, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. rose 0.38% to $18.50.

Block Inc. climbed 0.65% to $77.67 and Tesla Inc. rose 4.32% to $172.03.

PayPal Holdings Inc. rose 0.55% to $65.51, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares climbed 5.46% to $9.66. NVIDIA Corp. inched down 0.80% to $873.02, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. inched down 0.83% to $169.01.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, climbed 2.49% to $12.05. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF rose 1.94% to $34.64.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 1015ET