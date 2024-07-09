All large cryptocurrencies were up during U.S. morning trading on Tuesday, with Polkadot seeing the biggest move, climbing 2.62% to $6.07.

Ethereum rose 2.38% to $3,069.15, while Bitcoin increased 2.06% to $57,400.00.

Solana and Cardano climbed 1.58% to $140.73 and 1.01% to 37 cents, respectively.

Ripple climbed 0.79% to 43 cents, and Chainlink climbed 0.79% to $12.96.

Dogecoin and Avalanche rounded out the increases for Tuesday, climbing 0.68% to 11 cents and 0.16% to $25.41, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. rose 0.64% to $221.98, while MicroStrategy Inc. rose 1.41% to $1,308.76. Riot Platforms Inc. shares fell 1.06% to $9.30, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. slipped 0.41% to $19.42.

Block Inc. increased 1.01% to $64.88 and Tesla Inc. climbed 1.21% to $256.01.

PayPal Holdings Inc. slipped 0.79% to $58.63, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares climbed 4.13% to $6.43. NVIDIA Corp. rose 3.36% to $132.51, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slipped 0.60% to $177.62.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF rose 0.03% to $36.15. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, inched down 0.18% to $13.99.

