This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Large cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Thursday, with Ripple seeing the biggest move, rallying 4.12% to 47 cents.

Polygon led the decreases with a 2.62% drop to 87 cents.

Two other cryptocurrencies saw increases Thursday. Uniswap rose 0.45% to $5.31, and Cardano rose 0.23% to 38 cents.

In addition to Polygon, five other currencies posted reductions. Solana declined 1.95% to $20.63, and Dogecoin declined 1.08% to 7 cents.

Ethereum inched down 0.43% to $1,818.26, and Bitcoin slipped 27,255.20% to $27,255.20.

Polkadot recorded the smallest decline, falling 0.12% to $5.41.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. dropped 1.77% to $59.96, while MicroStrategy Inc. slid 0.20% to $290.00. Riot Platforms Inc. shares rose 0.43% to $11.58, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. sank 0.45% to $10.05.

Overstock.com Inc. declined 1.34% to $18.47, while Block Inc. climbed 1.18% to $58.44 and Tesla Inc. inched down 0.35% to $173.26.

PayPal Holdings Inc. slipped 0.46% to $61.18, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares fell 4.01% to $5.50. NVIDIA Corp. rose 1.97% to $307.72, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied 1.57% to $105.38.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, slid 0.29% to $6.80. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF inched down 0.79% to $20.03. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, inched down 0.67% to $14.92.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1017ET