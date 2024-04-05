This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

All large cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Solana seeing the biggest move, falling 4.06% to $175.17.

Dogecoin shed 3.29% to 17 cents, and Avalanche fell 3.09% to $45.15.

Ripple fell 3.09% to 58 cents on Friday, while Chainlink declined 1.92% to 0 cents and Polkadot dropped 1.93% to $8.30.

Cardano and Ethereum fell 1.71% to 57 cents and 1.33% to $3,285.32

Bitcoin rounded out the decreases with a 0.55% decline to $67,581.20.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. climbed 0.13% to $249.93, while MicroStrategy Inc. rose 2.77% to $1,660.24. Riot Platforms Inc. shares rose 1.03% to $10.30, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. increased 1.91% to $18.82.

Block Inc. sank 0.13% to $74.63 and Tesla Inc. shed 1.01% to $169.39.

PayPal Holdings Inc. climbed 0.17% to $64.65, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares inched down 0.74% to $9.34. NVIDIA Corp. rose 1.81% to $874.61, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed 2.46% to $169.91.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rose 0.59% to $12.02. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF rose 0.15% to $34.26.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 1015ET