All large cryptocurrencies were down during U.S. morning trading on Friday, with Solana seeing the biggest change, shedding 3.02% to $130.12.

Bitcoin dropped 2.24% to $63,590.50, and Dogecoin shed 2.15% to 12 cents.

Avalanche shed 2.15% to $27.11 on Friday, while Ethereum declined 1.45% to $3,473.11 and Cardano dropped 2.11% to 38 cents.

Polkadot and Ripple fell 1.30% to $5.61 and 1.21% to 49 cents

Chainlink rounded out the decreases with a 1.08% decline to $14.25.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. fell 4.14% to $225.30, while MicroStrategy Inc. shed 1.82% to $1,438.74. Riot Platforms Inc. shares fell 4.94% to $9.91, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. dropped 5.59% to $19.51.

Block Inc. slipped 0.15% to $62.65 and Tesla Inc. climbed 0.13% to $181.80.

PayPal Holdings Inc. climbed 0.96% to $60.38, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares rose 1.29% to $7.05. NVIDIA Corp. shed 2.91% to $126.97, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shed 1.29% to $159.70.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF fell 2.87% to $35.08. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, declined 5.03% to $13.58.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-24 1016ET