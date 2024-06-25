All large cryptocurrencies were up during U.S. morning trading on Tuesday, with Solana [s: SOLUSD] seeing the biggest change, climbing 6.83% to $137.00.

Dogecoin climbed 6.61% to 12 cents, while Cardano increased 5.51% to 39 cents.

Polkadot and Chainlink climbed 5.08% to $5.89 and 4.80% to $13.86, respectively.

Avalanche increased 2.91% to $25.27, and Bitcoin increased 2.91% to $61,200.00.

Ethereum and Ripple rounded out the increases for Tuesday, climbing 1.74% to $3,366.33 and 1.59% to 48 cents, respectively.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. climbed 2.20% to $216.98, while MicroStrategy Inc. increased 3.71% to $1,423.00. Riot Platforms Inc. shares climbed 1.19% to $9.32, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. rose 1.50% to $18.97.

Block Inc. slipped 0.45% to $64.11 and Tesla Inc. climbed 1.05% to $184.50.

PayPal Holdings Inc. inched down 0.62% to $59.12, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares climbed 0.00% to $6.70. NVIDIA Corp. increased 3.34% to $122.06, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped 1.98% to $157.07.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, increased 2.78% to $13.52. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF climbed 0.87% to $34.95.

