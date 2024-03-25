This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Most large cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Solana seeing the biggest move, climbing 6.53% to $190.64.

Seven additional currencies posted raises Monday. Bitcoin climbed 2.88% to $68,055.80, and Ethereum increased 2.13% to $3,485.99.

Polygon climbed 1.98% to $1.03, while Polkadot increased 1.84% to $9.48. Cardano increased 1.20% to 65 cents.

Uniswap and Ripple rounded out the increases for Monday, with gains of 1.20% to $12.13 and 0.25% to 63 cents, respectively.

On the other hand, Dogecoin posted the only drop, falling 1.17% to 17 cents.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. rose 6.64% to $272.47, while MicroStrategy Inc. jumped 10.70% to $1,686.00. Riot Platforms Inc. shares rose 6.40% to $12.13, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. rose 6.28% to $22.18.

Block Inc. climbed 0.52% to $81.19 and Tesla Inc. rose 0.96% to $172.47.

PayPal Holdings Inc. rose 1.45% to $65.71, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares increased 5.85% to $9.39. NVIDIA Corp. increased 1.26% to $954.79, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shed 1.56% to $176.86.

In the fund space, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, rose 5.43% to $13.02. Blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF climbed 2.87% to $35.88.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

