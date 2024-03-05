LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The number of dollar-pegged stablecoins issued by Tether has crossed $100 billion, the crypto company said on its website on Monday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)
Tether (USDT/USD)
Crypto
USDTUSD
|Real-time Crypto 07:16:50 2024-03-04 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.001 USD
|+0.01%
|+0.10%
|+0.11%
|12:52am
