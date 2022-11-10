Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Tether (USDT/USD)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDTUSD   

TETHER (USDT/USD)
Real-time Crypto  -  01:49 2022-11-10 pm EST
0.9982 USD   +0.42%
01:33pTether has no plans to invest in or lend assets to ftx- cto paol…
RE
01:22pTether says it holds $39.7 billion in U.S. Treasury Bills
RE
12:46pTether says has increased exposure to u.s. treasury bills to ove…
RE
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

TETHER HAS NO PLANS TO INVEST IN OR LEND ASSETS TO FTX- CTO PAOL…

11/10/2022 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TETHER HAS NO PLANS TO INVEST IN OR LEND ASSETS TO FTX- CTO PAOLO ARDOINO


© Reuters 2022
All news about TETHER (USDT/USD)
01:33pTether has no plans to invest in or lend assets to ftx- cto paol…
RE
01:22pTether says it holds $39.7 billion in U.S. Treasury Bills
RE
12:46pTether says has increased exposure to u.s. treasury bills to ove…
RE
12:46pTether says 82% of total assets are in cash, cash equivalents an…
RE
12:46pTether says has reduced commercial paper investments to 0.07% of…
RE
12:36pExclusive-Bankman-Fried seeks $9.4 billion package for FTX rescue-sources
RE
11/04Exclusive-Crypto exchange Binance helped Iranian firms trade $8 billion despite sanctio..
RE
10/14SEC's Gensler says CFTC authority over stablecoins should be bolstered
RE
10/14News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/13News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart TETHER (USDT/USD)
Duration : Period :
Tether (USDT/USD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETHER (USDT/USD)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish