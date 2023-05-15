The loonie was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.3469 to the greenback, or 74.24 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.346 to 1.3567.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 6.5 basis points to 2.951%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.5075%.

U.S. June crude futures rose $1.07 to settle at $71.11 a barrel on Monday..

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 0.1% in March.

Canadian housing starts in Aprilrose more than expected to 261,600.00000000003 units from a revised 213,800 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast April housing starts rising to 220,000 units.