The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at C$1.3195 to the greenback, or 75.79 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3183 to 1.3228. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 2.5 basis points to 3.387%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.8035%. U.S. September crude futures rose 71 cents to $77.78 a barrel on Monday.