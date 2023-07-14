The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3115 to the greenback, or 76.25 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3093 to 1.3138. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 1.5 basis points to 3.364%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 3.7812%. U.S. August crude futures fell 5 cents to $76.84 a barrel on Friday. Canadian factory sales rose 1.2% in May from May, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales growth of 0.8%.