The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday,
and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.
The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3115 to the
greenback, or 76.25 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of
1.3093 to 1.3138.
Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 1.5
basis points to 3.364%. The yield on similar U.S. government
benchmark debt rose to 3.7812%.
U.S. August crude futures fell 5 cents to $76.84 a barrel
on Friday.
Canadian factory sales rose 1.2% in May from May, Statistics
Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory
sales growth of 0.8%.