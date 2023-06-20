The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3236 to the greenback, or 75.55 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3206 to 1.3246. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 3.2 basis points to 3.373%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.7634%. U.S. July crude futures fell 78 cents to $71 a barrel on Tuesday.