WINNIPEG, Manitoba-- The ICE Futures canola market was showing small losses at midday on Friday, seeing a modest correction as traders squared positions ahead of the weekend.

Ideas that the market was starting to look overbought from a chart standpoint accounted for some of the selling pressure, with losses in Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed also weighing on values.

However, continued dryness concerns across much of the Prairies and ideas that yields are unlikely to live up to early expectations helped temper the declines.

A weaker tone in the Canadian dollar, which was down by nearly half a cent relative to its U.S. counterpart, was also supportive.

About 24,500 canola contracts traded as of 12:05 EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 12:05 EDT:

Canola Price Change Nov 814.30 dn 0.10 Jan 809.40 dn 3.50 Mar 799.90 dn 4.00 May 787.20 dn 3.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-23 1237ET