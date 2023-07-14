WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market traded to both sides of unchanged on Friday, settling higher in the most active months.

While overbought price sentiment and losses in Chicago soyoil pressured the market throughout the session, the path of least resistance remained pointed higher for canola.

Continued dryness concerns across much of the Prairies and ideas that yields are unlikely to live up to early expectations helped underpin the futures.

A weaker tone in the Canadian dollar, which was down by roughly half a cent relative to its U.S. counterpart, was also supportive.

About 36,181 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 31,214 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 19,406 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola

Months Prices Change 

   Nov    820.80  up 6.40 
   Jan    814.50  up 1.60 
   Mar    803.50  dn 0.40 
   May    790.20  unchanged

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                    Volume 
 
   Jul/Nov  35.60 over to 21.30 under    7 
   Nov/Jan   8.20 over to 0.70 over  5,502 
   Nov/Mar  18.00 over to 13.00 over   831 
   Nov/May  31.10 over to 30.00 over   111 
   Nov/Jul  50.50 over to 45.00 over    10 
   Nov/Nov 114.50 over to 102.00 over   14

Jan/Mar 13.50 over to 8.40 over 1,368 

   Jan/May  29.70 over to 22.80 over    28 
   Jan/Nov  98.70 over                   2

Mar/May 17.80 over to 10.70 over 1,339 

   May/Jul  16.00 over to 11.90 over   276 
   Jul/Nov  66.00 over to 56.00 over   215

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-23 1545ET