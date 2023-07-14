WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market traded to both sides of unchanged on Friday, settling higher in the most active months.

While overbought price sentiment and losses in Chicago soyoil pressured the market throughout the session, the path of least resistance remained pointed higher for canola.

Continued dryness concerns across much of the Prairies and ideas that yields are unlikely to live up to early expectations helped underpin the futures.

A weaker tone in the Canadian dollar, which was down by roughly half a cent relative to its U.S. counterpart, was also supportive.

About 36,181 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 31,214 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 19,406 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola

Months Prices Change

Nov 820.80 up 6.40 Jan 814.50 up 1.60 Mar 803.50 dn 0.40 May 790.20 unchanged

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 35.60 over to 21.30 under 7 Nov/Jan 8.20 over to 0.70 over 5,502 Nov/Mar 18.00 over to 13.00 over 831 Nov/May 31.10 over to 30.00 over 111 Nov/Jul 50.50 over to 45.00 over 10 Nov/Nov 114.50 over to 102.00 over 14

Jan/Mar 13.50 over to 8.40 over 1,368

Jan/May 29.70 over to 22.80 over 28 Jan/Nov 98.70 over 2

Mar/May 17.80 over to 10.70 over 1,339

May/Jul 16.00 over to 11.90 over 276 Jul/Nov 66.00 over to 56.00 over 215

