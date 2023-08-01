WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Tuesday, although well off its session lows after uncovering support to the downside.

Speculative positioning and improving moisture conditions in parts of Western Canada contributed to the declines.

Follow-through selling after Monday's decline accounted for some of the early weakness in canola, with the November contract falling as low as C$771 per tonne at one point during the session. However, the contract was eight dollars off that low by the final bell.

The Chicago soy complex managed to turn higher after posting early losses, providing some spillover support for canola.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar, which was down by over half a cent relative to its United States counterpart, also underpinned the futures.

About 36,745 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 24,553 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 20,664 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Nov 779.10 dn 4.90 Jan 783.90 dn 3.80 Mar 785.90 dn 2.80 May 784.60 dn 1.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 3.30 under to 5.50 under 7,957 Nov/Mar 4.50 under to 7.20 under 260 Nov/May 2.00 under to 5.00 under 49 Jan/Mar 0.70 under to 2.50 under 1,068 Jan/May 1.00 under to 2.00 under 29 Jan/Nov 39.60 over 1 Mar/May 2.70 over to 0.10 over 501 May/Jul 3.90 over to 0.10 over 456 Jul/Nov 40.00 over 11

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-23 1534ET