The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0% higher at C$1.3528 to the greenback, or 73.92 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3526 to 1.3549. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 1.8 basis points to 3.548%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3003%. U.S. April crude futures fell 27 cents to $80.99 a barrel on Friday. Canadian wholesale trade shrank by 0.1% in January. Canadian housing starts in February rose more than expected to 253,500 units from a revised 223,200 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. A survey of 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast February housing starts rising to 230,000 units.