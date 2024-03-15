The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0% higher at C$1.3528 to the greenback, or 73.92 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3526 to 1.3549. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 1.8 basis points to 3.548%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3003%. U.S. April crude futures fell 27 cents to $80.99 a barrel on Friday. Canadian wholesale trade shrank by 0.1% in January. Canadian housing starts in February rose more than expected to 253,500 units from a revised 223,200 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. A survey of 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast February housing starts rising to 230,000 units.
AUD / CAD
Exchange rates
AUDCAD
|Delayed 09:12:33 2024-03-15 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.8886 CAD
|-0.21%
|-0.24%
|-1.41%
|02:00pm
|CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs
|RE
|Mar. 14
|National Bank Forex Report For March 2024, 1st of 2 parts: Canadian Dollar
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|110 JPY
|+0.39%
|+0.08%
|-
|1.724 CAD
|-0.05%
|+0.03%
|-
|0.8882 CAD
|-0.25%
|-0.28%
|-
|0.8246 CAD
|-0.52%
|-0.78%
|-
|0.6523 CHF
|-0.14%
|+0.06%
|-
- Stock
- Currencies
- Currency AUD / CAD
- News AUD / CAD
- CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield climbs