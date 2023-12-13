The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.6% higher at C$1.3502 to the greenback, or 74.06 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.35 to 1.3608. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 16.4 basis points to 3.243%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.0334%. U.S. January crude futures rose 86 cents to settle at $69.47 a barrel on Wednesday.