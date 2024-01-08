The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on
Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.
The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3351 to the
greenback, or 74.9 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of
1.3346 to 1.3404.
Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 4.4
basis points to 3.219%. The yield on similar U.S. government
benchmark debt fell to 4.0021%.
U.S. February crude futures fell $3.04 to settle at
$70.77 a barrel on Monday.