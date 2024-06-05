The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3668 to the greenback, or 73.16 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3667 to 1.369. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 1.8 basis points to 3.432%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.3201%. U.S. July crude futures rose 39 cents to $73.64 a barrel on Wednesday.