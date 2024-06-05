The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at C$1.3668 to the greenback, or 73.16 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3667 to 1.369. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 1.8 basis points to 3.432%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.3201%. U.S. July crude futures rose 39 cents to $73.64 a barrel on Wednesday.
AUD / CAD
Exchange rates
AUDCAD
|Delayed 08:53:42 2024-06-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9088 CAD
|-0.01%
|+0.18%
|+0.83%
|03:00pm
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|114.2 JPY
|+0.68%
|-0.94%
|-
|1.748 CAD
|+0.10%
|+0.41%
|-
|1.089 USD
|+0.03%
|+0.26%
|-
|0.9089 CAD
|0.00%
|+0.20%
|-
|0.8459 CAD
|+0.18%
|+0.95%
|-
|0.6525 CHF
|+0.29%
|-2.39%
|-
|0.012 USD
|+0.12%
|0.00%
|-
