The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3433 to the greenback, or 74.44 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3366 to 1.3437. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 7.9 basis points to 3.35%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0046%. U.S. March crude futures fell 53 cents to $73.29 a barrel on Friday.
AUD / CAD
Exchange rates
AUDCAD
|Delayed 09:12:47 2024-02-02 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.8785 CAD
|-0.16%
|-0.97%
|-2.52%
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|110.1 JPY
|+0.60%
|-0.04%
|-
|1.702 CAD
|-0.20%
|-0.61%
|-
|1.452 CAD
|-0.22%
|-0.68%
|-
|1.344 CAD
|+0.42%
|-0.32%
|-
|0.8785 CAD
|-0.15%
|-0.95%
|-
|0.8183 CAD
|-0.49%
|-0.57%
|-
|0.7438 USD
|-0.43%
|+0.16%
|-
|0.6424 CHF
|+0.27%
|-0.11%
|-
