The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.3433 to the greenback, or 74.44 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3366 to 1.3437. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 7.9 basis points to 3.35%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.0046%. U.S. March crude futures fell 53 cents to $73.29 a barrel on Friday.