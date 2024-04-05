The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at C$1.3626 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3541 to 1.3632. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 0.8 basis points to 3.558%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3875%. U.S. May crude futures rose 28 cents to $86.87 a barrel on Friday.
|Delayed 08:52:39 2024-04-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.8934 CAD
|+0.14%
|+1.32%
|-0.89%
|03:00pm
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|111.3 JPY
|-0.36%
|-0.49%
|-
|1.716 CAD
|+0.22%
|+0.42%
|-
|0.8934 CAD
|+0.14%
|+1.32%
|-
|0.8164 CAD
|+0.03%
|+0.96%
|-
|0.6649 CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|-
