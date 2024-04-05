The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at C$1.3626 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3541 to 1.3632. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 0.8 basis points to 3.558%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.3875%. U.S. May crude futures rose 28 cents to $86.87 a barrel on Friday.