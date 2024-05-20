The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.3632 to the greenback, or 73.36 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3601 to 1.3635. Canadian government 10-year bond yields rose 5.9 basis points to 3.625%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 4.4492%. U.S. June crude futures fell 67 cents to $79.39 a barrel on Monday.
AUD / CAD
Exchange rates
AUDCAD
|Delayed 08:55:02 2024-05-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9085 CAD
|-0.35%
|+0.66%
|+0.81%
|03:00pm
|CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield climbs
|RE
|01:56pm
|Dollar holds steady as investors wait for Fed guidance
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|114.6 JPY
|+0.09%
|+0.56%
|-
|1.731 CAD
|+0.09%
|+1.05%
|-
|1.086 USD
|-0.11%
|+0.80%
|-
|0.9085 CAD
|-0.34%
|+0.65%
|-
|0.8314 CAD
|-0.40%
|+1.03%
|-
|0.668 CHF
|+0.02%
|+0.81%
|-
|0.012 USD
|+0.01%
|0.00%
|-
Headlines
CIBC's Shenfeld On Another Risk to the Loonie -- Developments In Europe
Canadian Dollar's Divorce from Oil Has Inflation Implications Says Spectra Markets
