The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3628 to the greenback, or 73.38 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3603 to 1.3653. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 10.7 basis points to 3.502%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2725%. U.S. August crude futures fell 72 cents to settle at $83.16 a barrel on Friday.
|Delayed 03:09:56 2024-07-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9202 CAD
|+0.51%
|+1.00%
|+2.09%
|09:00pm
|CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yield slips
|RE
|05:42pm
|ICE Canola Enters Wekend on High Note
|DJ
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|117.9 JPY
|-0.50%
|+0.29%
|-
|1.747 CAD
|+0.59%
|+0.99%
|-
|0.9201 CAD
|+0.50%
|+1.00%
|-
|0.8376 CAD
|+0.65%
|+0.55%
|-
|0.6572 CHF
|-0.60%
|+0.17%
|-
CIBC Monthly FX Outlook On the Canadian Dollar; Navigating Data Dependency
