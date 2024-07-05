The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3628 to the greenback, or 73.38 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3603 to 1.3653. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 10.7 basis points to 3.502%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2725%. U.S. August crude futures fell 72 cents to settle at $83.16 a barrel on Friday.