The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0% lower at C$1.364 to the greenback, or 73.31 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3625 to 1.3647. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 4.3 basis points to 3.456%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2686%. U.S. August crude futures fell 83 cents to settle at $82.33 a barrel on Monday.
AUD / CAD
Exchange rates
AUDCAD
|Delayed 02:54:12 2024-07-08 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9186 CAD
|-0.17%
|+0.49%
|+1.92%
|09:00pm
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|117.8 JPY
|+0.08%
|+0.25%
|-
|1.747 CAD
|+0.02%
|+0.58%
|-
|0.9186 CAD
|-0.16%
|+0.49%
|-
|0.8355 CAD
|-0.24%
|+0.31%
|-
|0.6576 CHF
|+0.21%
|+0.05%
|-
