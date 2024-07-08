The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped. The loonie was trading 0% lower at C$1.364 to the greenback, or 73.31 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3625 to 1.3647. Canadian government 10-year bond yields fell 4.3 basis points to 3.456%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 4.2686%. U.S. August crude futures fell 83 cents to settle at $82.33 a barrel on Monday.