WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market tumbled and tested new support levels on Friday as comparable oils provided negative sentiment.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were lower. Meanwhile, crude oil was down partially due to demand concerns. Malaysian palm oil was higher.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported 152,100 tons of canola exports during the week ended June 9, down from 238,400 tons the week before. Cumulative exports this year total 5.716 million tons, down from 7.359 million last year.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady from Thursday's close.

There were 59,889 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 64,580 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 35,596 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Price Change Jul 605.40 dn 21.20 Nov 624.40 dn 15.50 Jan 631.50 dn 14.70 Mar 636.30 dn 13.90 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Jul/Nov 13.70 under to 19.40 under 12,306 Jul/Jan 21.00 under to 23.20 under 56 Nov/Jan 6.00 under to 7.20 under 4,829 Nov/Mar 10.30 under to 11.70 under 45 Jan/Mar 3.50 under to 4.80 under 533 Mar/May 2.80 under to 3.60 under 29

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

