WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed higher after three days of sharp losses.

A trader chalked up the Thursday gains to "routine fluctuations" as there was little else to move prices. The Prairie heat wave this week permitted crops to catch up in their development, he noted.

However, any adverse weather across the region would generate quick changes in canola futures.

Spillover for the Canadian oilseed came from gains in the Chicago soy complex and Malaysian palm oil, while European rapeseed eased. Modest increases in crude oil further underpinned the vegetable oils.

Saskatchewan reported its canola rated 84% good to excellent province-wide.

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower at 73.35 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 73.42.

An estimated 38,235 contracts traded on Thursday, compared to the 36,840 contracts on Wednesday. Spreading accounted for 16,056 contracts traded.


Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 


 
   Contracts Price   Change 
   Nov       611.10  up 4.30 
   Jan       631.10  up 3.50 
   Mar       638.80  up 3.00 
   May       645.10  up 2.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


 
   Contracts Prices                    Volume 
 
   Jul/Jan   32.00 over                     1 
   Jul/Nov   31.00 over to 27.00 over       8 
   Nov/Jan    2.00 over to 1.00 under       2 
   May/Jul    3.00 under to 4.00 under    160 
   Mar/May    6.10 under to 6.90 under    310 
   Jan/Mar    7.50 under to 8.50 under  2,011 
   Nov/Jan    8.80 under to 10.50 under 5,333 
   Jan/May   14.20 under to 15.20 under     4 
   Nov/Mar   16.50 under to 18.70 under   143 
   Nov/May   23.00 under to 25.50 under    31 
   Nov/Jul   27.00 under                   25

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


