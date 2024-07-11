WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed higher after three days of sharp losses.

A trader chalked up the Thursday gains to "routine fluctuations" as there was little else to move prices. The Prairie heat wave this week permitted crops to catch up in their development, he noted.

However, any adverse weather across the region would generate quick changes in canola futures.

Spillover for the Canadian oilseed came from gains in the Chicago soy complex and Malaysian palm oil, while European rapeseed eased. Modest increases in crude oil further underpinned the vegetable oils.

Saskatchewan reported its canola rated 84% good to excellent province-wide.

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower at 73.35 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 73.42.

An estimated 38,235 contracts traded on Thursday, compared to the 36,840 contracts on Wednesday. Spreading accounted for 16,056 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Contracts Price Change Nov 611.10 up 4.30 Jan 631.10 up 3.50 Mar 638.80 up 3.00 May 645.10 up 2.50

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contracts Prices Volume Jul/Jan 32.00 over 1 Jul/Nov 31.00 over to 27.00 over 8 Nov/Jan 2.00 over to 1.00 under 2 May/Jul 3.00 under to 4.00 under 160 Mar/May 6.10 under to 6.90 under 310 Jan/Mar 7.50 under to 8.50 under 2,011 Nov/Jan 8.80 under to 10.50 under 5,333 Jan/May 14.20 under to 15.20 under 4 Nov/Mar 16.50 under to 18.70 under 143 Nov/May 23.00 under to 25.50 under 31 Nov/Jul 27.00 under 25

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1553ET