WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market erased Monday's gains on mixed vegetable oils and a stronger Canadian dollar.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were higher Tuesday, but European rapeseed was weaker. Crude oil was higher because of the ongoing threat of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

The Canadian dollar was up more than one-third of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close, at its highest level since August. Statistics Canada reported the country's annual inflation rate remained at 3.1% in November.

There were 33,537 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 54,795 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 23,562 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Contracts Prices Change

Jan 642.90 dn 8.60 Mar 656.50 dn 8.40 May 665.80 dn 8.40 Jul 672.80 dn 8.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contracts Prices Volume Jan/Mar 12.00 under to 13.90 under 6,107 Jan/May 20.80 under to 22.30 under 105 Jan/Nov 27.30 under to 29.10 under 66 Mar/May 8.50 under to 9.50 under 3,872 Mar/Jul 15.20 under to 16.20 under 121 Mar/Nov 14.00 under to 14.90 under 61 May/Jul 6.40 under to 7.10 under 816 Jul/Nov 1.90 over to 0.10 over 621 Nov/Jan 1.10 under 4 Jan/Mar 0.10 under 4 Mar/May 6.90 over 4

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-23 1526ET