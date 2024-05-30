WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures dropped back on Thursday, pulled down by spring planting progress and declines in comparable oils.

Overall seeding progress in Saskatchewan reached 77 percent complete with the province's canola at 71 percent finished.

There were losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Decreases in global crude oil added more pressure on the oilseeds.

Statistics Canada released its monthly report on producer deliveries of major grains, showing those for canola came to 1.44 million tonnes, up from 1.20 million a year ago. StatCan also issued its monthly crush report with 957,639 tonnes of canola processed last month compared to 886,489 the previous April.

The Canadian dollar was higher by mid-afternoon Thursday with the loonie rising to 73.15 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 72.99.

There were 45,524 contracts traded on Thursday, compared to the 30,983 contracts that changed hands on Wednesday.

Spreading accounted for 28,112 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne:

Canola Price Change Jul 660.20 dn 11.50 Nov 683.20 dn 9.70 Jan 691.00 dn 10.20 Mar 698.00 dn 10.60

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 21.10 under to 23.20 under 12,362 Jul/Jan 29.40 under to 31.40 under 154 Jul/Mar 37.90 under to 38.80 under 7 Nov/Jan 7.70 under to 8.40 under 978 Jan/Mar 6.50 under to 7.40 under 409 Mar/May 3.40 under to 4.80 under 78 Mar/Jul 3.00 under 28 May/Jul 2.60 over to 0.70 over 21 Jul/Nov 38.00 over to 36.30 over 19

