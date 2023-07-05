SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Chinese listed firms are embracing hedging at a record pace, according to consultancy data, as market volatility rises and China grows its derivative market.

During the April-June period, more than 120 China-listed companies in non-financial sectors unveiled plans for the first time to hedge risk using tools such as options and futures, the most for any quarter.

That brings the number of listed firms that announced hedging arrangements in the first half to more than 1,000, almost matching last year's total of 1,133, according to risk-management consultancy D-Union.

"The popularity of hedging is due to rising uncertainties including foreign exchange risks," said D-Union CEO Ma Weifeng.

He added that China's more stringent disclosure rules around hedging could also contribute to the record quarterly number.

Forex hedging is popular among Chinese companies, according to D-Union, as regulators allow market forces to play a bigger role in deciding the yuan's value.

The yuan broke the psychologically important 7-per-dollar level in May, then slumped more than 5% against the greenback in the second quarter amid China's flagging post-COVID recovery.

Companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing Electronics (Shaoxing) Corp and liquor giant Luzhou Laojiao Co Ltd announced plans in the second quarter to hedge against forex risks.

Measures to develop China's derivative market also boosted interest in hedging, Ma said.

China's Futures and Derivatives Law took effect last August, while Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have also published new rules that set higher standards for hedging activity disclosures.

Electronics, basic chemicals, and electrical equipment were among sectors that were most active in hedging during the second quarter, according to D-Union data.

For example, Sieyuan Electric Co Ltd, a manufacturer of power transmission equipment, said in June that it planned to use tools to hedge against volatility in the price of copper - a key ingredient of production. (Reporting by Li Gu and Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Editing by Gerry Doyle)