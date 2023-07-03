By Hans Bentzien and Ed Frankl



The European Central Bank will need to continue raising interest rates beyond its next meeting later this month, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said Monday.

"The way I see it, we still have a way to go," Nagel said at a financial conference in Frankfurt.

The ECB raised its key rate by a quarter point to 3.5% at its last meeting in June. Policymakers put on a hawkish tone at a forum in Sintra, Portugal, last week, citing the persistence of inflation and concerns over underlying price pressures on the economy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has signaled that the bank will raise rates at its July meeting, but hasn't committed to a decision for the following meeting in September.

Nagel, who is also on the governing council of the ECB, said on Monday that there were also upside risks to the central bank's staff inflation forecasts, which predict it to average at 2.2% in 2025, still above the target of 2%.

He argued against softening the 2% target, a discussion topic among some economists, which he said would contribute to raising medium-term inflation expectations, risking even more entrenched inflation.

"Only a small proportion of the population would still speak of price stability at inflation rates of 3% or more," he said.

Inflation in the euro area was 5.5% in June, falling from 6.1% in May but still well above historical levels.

The Bundesbank chief also urged the ECB to shrink its balance sheet as it decides on a new operational framework after years of expansionary policy, as monetary-policy challenges in the future could require more room for maneuver.

"In my view, there is much to be said for the central bank's footprint in the market becoming much more manageable again in the future. That would mean, in particular, a significantly smaller balance sheet," he said.

The ECB will finish discussions on the operational framework within six to nine months, Lagarde said at Sintra last week.

