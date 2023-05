ECB's Simkus sees June and July rate hikes; Sept too early to say

Today at 06:06 am Share

VILNIUS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could raise interest rates in June and July, Lithuanian policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Tuesday, joining a large group of policymakers suggesting that a flagged June increase will not be the last one.

"I think that in June and July we will have 25 basis point increases in the key rates," Simkus said in Vilnius. "Does this happen in September, too? It's too early to say." (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)