Russia last month pulled out of an international agreement that facilitated Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea and has since launched a series of attacks on port facilities in the country. Together, those actions have hindered the exit points for three-quarters of Ukraine's grain.

Zimbabwe President Declared Winner of Vote Marred by Repression, Fraud Allegations

Emmerson Mnangagwa, who became president of Zimbabwe after ousting longtime strongman Robert Mugabe in a 2017 coup, was declared the winner of the country's presidential election, which had been widely criticized by international observers.

Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, won 53% of the ballots cast in Wednesday's election and secured a second five-year term as president, Zimbabwe's electoral commission said late Saturday. Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change received 44%, the commission said. The remainder of the votes went to candidates from smaller parties.

FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer Chief After Unwanted Kiss in World Cup Celebration

One tumultuous week after Spain won the first Women's World Cup in its history, the country is still dealing with the fallout from federation chief Luis Rubiales forcibly kissing national team player Jenni Hermoso on the pitch after the victory.

On Saturday, soccer's world governing body provisionally suspended Rubiales from all soccer activities for 90 days after he adamantly refused to resign despite widespread calls for his ouster with the federation in disarray. All 23 players of the national team have said that they wouldn't represent Spain again under the current leadership. Several members of the women's coaching staff, including trainers and analysts, resigned over the weekend in protest of Rubiales's conduct.

Lagarde says ECB will set rates as high as needed to get inflation back to 2% target

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers will set interest rates as high as needed - and leave them there for as long as necessary - to bring inflation down to target in the 20-nation eurozone.

Speaking at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Lagarde said global central banks are operating in a new and uncertain environment that requires the rewriting of the monetary policy playbook.

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/DEN: Jul Retail Sales Index

06:00/NOR: Jul Retail Sales

07:00/SVK: Jul PPI

08:00/EU: Jul Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

09:00/MLT: Jul Registered Unemployed

10:00/IRL: Jul Retail Sales Index

10:00/FRA: 2Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth

23:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

23:01/UK: Aug Shop Price Index

