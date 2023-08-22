LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A sell-off in European bond markets took a breather on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury yields surged to a 16-year peak overnight, as robust U.S. growth led investors to believe interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Increasing U.S. bond issuance and the Bank of Japan's recent tweak to its monetary policy have also helped drive yields higher in recent weeks, analysts said.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year rose to 4.366% on Tuesday, a level not seen since November 2007. It was last down around 2.5 basis points (bps) at 4.3181%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The German 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was last down around 3 bps at 2.676%, but still close to last week's peak of 2.729%, its highest level since March.

Germany's policy-sensitive 2-year bond yield was down 1 bps at 3.103%.

"A soft landing scenario with a resilient labour market has raised concerns over the need of central banks to keep rates higher for longer," said Jefferies' chief financial economist for Europe, Mohit Kumar.

Money market traders are pricing around a 70% chance that the European Central Bank raises its deposit rate to 4% at its September meeting, with around a 30% chance they leave the rate unchanged.

A speech from ECB President Christine Lagarde on Friday at the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium could help provide some clues on what the central bank plans to do in September.

"It's an opportunity to flag if they think markets are mispricing the next meeting," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.

Svendsen said Wednesday's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the euro area, a key indicator of economic growth, will be "most important".

"Growth has been less resilient in Europe and I guess that's why we haven't seen the same extent of yield increases," Svendsen said.

"Bund yields are still not above the highs from earlier this year."

The U.S. 10-year yield has risen over 35 bps this month and is on track for its fourth straight monthly gain. In contrast, Germany's 10-year yield has risen by a smaller 20 bps in August.

This helped push the spread between the U.S. and German 10-year yields to over 168 bps on Monday, its widest level since December.

The U.S. is scheduled to sell 20-year notes on Wednesday and 30-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) on Thursday.

"Increased expected issuance from US is also adding to bearish concerns over the long end of the curve," Jefferies' Kumar said.

In Europe, ING analysts note that weekly government bond auction volumes are likely to see their trough this week, with Finland usually ending the summer issuance lull with the launch of a new bond in the final week of August. (Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Christina Fincher)