Consumer confidence recovered in Germany for August, a rebound from a decline in the month before, amid improved expectations for cooling inflation in the eurozone's largest economy.

Germany's forward-looking consumer sentiment index forecasts confidence to tick up to minus 24.4 in August, from a revised minus 25.2 in July, according to data from market-research group GfK published Thursday.

The index matched expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, and returns it to the level it reached in June. July's decline marks the only month-on-month fall in the indicator since October 2022, when it was minus 42.8.

The improving reading, which is still well below the zero level that marks no change, contrasts with Germany's Ifo business-climate survey, published earlier this week, which showed sentiment falling for the third month in a row. Economists said it could add evidence that the country's economy will contract for the third consecutive quarter in 2Q, data for which is due to be published on Friday.

GfK uses three sub-indexes for the current month--July--to derive a sentiment figure for the coming month. The measure for households' income expectations increased slightly, while economic expectations and the propensity to buy remained relatively unchanged from June, according to GfK.

The main reason for improving income expectations, which reached their highest level since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, is the hope of declining rates of inflation, GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said.

"This has somewhat improved the chances of consumer sentiment resuming its recovery course. However, the level will still remain low in the coming months, and private consumption will therefore not be able to make a positive contribution to overall economic development," he said.

Annual inflation in Germany economy actually climbed to 6.4% in June, from 6.1% in May, driven higher by a base effect from a rail-ticket subsidy in 2022.

The inflation rate is albeit still well above the 2% target of the European Central Bank, which meets later on Thursday. Economists widely expect it to raise its key deposit rate to 3.75% from 3.5%, although its rate path from its next meeting in September hangs in the balance amid tightening lending conditions, as demonstrated by declining eurozone bank lending data on Wednesday, and continuing sluggish data in Germany.

The monetary policy of the ECB is causing uncertainty among German consumers, GfK said, adding that the risk of an overly restrictive monetary policy will lead the already struggling economy further into recession.

