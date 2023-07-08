ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's new government won a key vote in parliament on Saturday after promising to rebuild the country's credit rating, create jobs, raise wages and cut taxes.

Mitsotakis, 55, has announced a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) program that includes one-off handouts to pensioners, pay rises to the public sector and an increase in the tax-exemption threshold by 1,000 euros for households with children from next year.

Mitsotakis won 158 sets in the 300-seat parliament in a June 25 national election, securing a second term and a clear majority to push ahead with his finance plan. Greece emerged from a huge debt crisis five years ago that rocked the euro zone.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Mike Harrison)