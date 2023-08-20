ROME (Reuters) - Italy will put forward former economy minister Daniele Franco as its candidate for the executive board of the European Central Bank (ECB) to replace Fabio Panetta, who leaves the position in October, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Italian Treasury declined to comment.

Panetta's term in Frankfurt was not due to finish until the end of 2027, but he was appointed last month as the next head of the Bank of Italy and is due to take up the post on Nov. 1.

Each of the euro zone's three biggest economies - Germany, France and Italy - have traditionally had a representative on the six-strong board, and Rome is eager to keep its seat on the panel that oversees the euro-area monetary policy.

However, there is no rule that the big three should automatically have a seat and other countries could present alternative candidates.

Several sources familiar with the matter said last month that Piero Cipollone, deputy general director of the Bank of Italy since 2020, was the Italian government's preferred pick.

However, in a surprise move, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has decided to propose his predecessor, Il Sole said, quoting what it said were "authoritative sources" close to the Treasury.

Before becoming economy minister in 2021, Franco had spent his career at the Italian Treasury and the Bank of Italy. Amongst his many positions were deputy governor at the central bank and state auditor, a key role in the management of public finances.

He joined the Bank of Italy in 1979 and headed its research department when former prime minister Mario Draghi was governor between 2005 and 2011.

The government had put him forward as the Italian candidate to lead the European Union's lending arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB). However local press reported at the weekend that he had not been given the job.

Political sources told Reuters last year that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had wanted Franco to remain in government as her economy minister in an effort to reassure financial markets, but he had turned down the offer.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Christina Fincher)