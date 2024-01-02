FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The National Bank of Belgium is debating options to retain its governor at least temporarily after the mandate of Pierre Wunsch, an influential voice on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council, expired on Monday, the bank said.

Political wrangling among Belgium's top parties has stopped the appointment of several high ranking public officials in recent months, even as the government said it would like to retain Wunsch for another four-year term.

The bank's Council of Regency was meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether Wunsch could be kept on based on the principle of continuity of public service, a stop-gap measure until a formal decision on the reappointment could be made, the spokesman said.

Addressing the Council of Regency, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said they intended to reappoint Wunsch and the government will "soon" conclude its deliberations.

Wunsch, in office since early 2019, was among the first ECB policymakers to warn about inflation, calling for tighter monetary policy even when most others insisted that rapid price growth was temporary and easy monetary policy remained appropriate.

History proved Wunsch correct, however, and the bank embarked on an unprecedented rate hike streak in mid-2022, taking the deposit rate to a record high 4% after inflation peaked above 10%.

The bank is now debating how long rates must stay so high and whether rate cuts could start around mid year given a notable retreat in price pressures.

