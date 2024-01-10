The National Bank had asked Wunsch to stay on in a temporary capacity after his term lapsed at the end of 2023.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Tassilo Hummel)
PARIS (Reuters) - The Belgian government has agreed on a new term for the country's central bank governor and ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch, national news agency Belga reported on Wednesday.
