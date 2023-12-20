(Alliance News) - Credito Emiliano Spa reported Wednesday that it has capital requirements well above those required by the European Central Bank, making it the strongest institution in Europe.

"The outcome of the SREP process is a source of great satisfaction for Credem and represents an important element of guarantee that is renewed with continuity, protecting all the group's stakeholders over time, from shareholders, to employees, to customers and more generally for the entire economic and social fabric of the country, which can thus boast an Italian banking institution at the top of Europe," Credem said.

The requirement taken into consideration is the Pillar 2 Requirement, which, for the Credem group, is 1 percent, a parameter ranked first in Italy and in Europe within the panel of institutions supervised directly by Frankfurt that have disseminated it.

The Pillar 2 requirement emerges from the annual analysis carried out by the ECB, which thus confirmed the soundness of Credito Emiliano's business model and risk management safeguards.

Consequently, the overall capital requirement, which indicates the minimum level of capital to be complied with for the activities carried out by the group and for the protection of savers, for 2024, amounts to 7.60 percent for the CET 1 ratio. By contrast, the requirements for the Tier 1 ratio and Tier Total are set at 9.29 percent and 11.54 percent, respectively.

At the end of September, all group capital ratios were well above the requirements. In particular, the CET 1 ratio at Credemholding level was 14.8% with a buffer, compared to the SREP requirement, among the largest in the system, and amounting to 716 basis points.

As of the end of September, the Credem group had a total business, between loans and total funding, of about EUR130 billion.

Angelo Campani, Credem's general manager, commented, "The solidity that has always characterized us and that has once again been recognized by the European Central Bank at the highest level, represents a guarantee for our customers but also the essential basis on which we continue to build our development path based on healthy and sustainable growth, on the commitment and expertise of our people, on the continuous creation of value over time and the development of widespread well-being among all those who interact with the group."

Credem's stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR8.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

