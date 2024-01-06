Jan 6 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta – 1730 GMT.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in "Bank Regulation" moderated discussion with Women in Housing and Finance - 1700 GMT. PARIS - French central bank head François Villeroy de Galhau gives New Year's address to financial sector - 1730 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and other members of the BoE's Financial Policy Committee answer questions from the House of Commons' Treasury Committee about their half-yearly Financial Stability Report - 1515 GMT.

** MADRID - Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Spain Investor Day in Madrid, Spain - 0900 GMT. WHITE PLAINS, NY. - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams makes keynote remarks at "2024 Economic Outlook with New York Fed President John C. Williams," - 2015 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

** RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia Bankers Association 2024 Financial Forecast - 1740 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at an event organized by Swedbank – 1400 GMT. PHILADELPHIA, United States - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey - 1330 GMT.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

** DUBLIN - Speech by ECB board member Philip Lane followed by Q&A at the REBUILD Annual Conference - Post-Pandemic Economic Governance and Next Generation EU in Dublin, Ireland - 1330 GMT.

MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in fireside chat before virtual 2024 Regional Economic Conditions Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis - 1500 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at the Ekonomichefsdagarna conference organized by Kommunalekonomernas förening (KEF) – 0800 GMT.

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting. (to Jan. 19)

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1400 GMT.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

DAVOS, Switzerland - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at an event about 'Europe in the New Global Economy' at the World Economic Forum held in Davos - 1300 GMT. PHILADELPHIA, United States - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey - 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

** STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman gives her view on the economic situation and current monetary policy during the BoPol Live Stockholm conference - 0810 GMT.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at 'How to Trust Economics' event at the World Economic Forum held in Davos - 1615 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck answers lawmakers questions during session of lower house of parliament Bundestag – 1200 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - ECB President Christine Lagarde, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing speak in Davos - 1615 GMT.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

** FRANKFURT - Panel participation by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul at 12th Institute for Law and Finance (ILF) Conference on the Future of the Financial Sector "Navigating higher rates, volatility and liquidity crises: Finance and Regulation in the New Monetary Order" in Frankfurt, Germany - 1030 GMT.

** DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB President Christine Lagarde and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak in Davos - 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 23) TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

JAPAN – Bank of Japan concludes two-day policy meeting, announces decision - 0330 GMT.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January. - 1330 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1445 GMT.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 22-23 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates. (to Jan. 31)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1000 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for January 2024 - 0830 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

MONTREAL, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech in Montreal - 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 31 January 2024 - 0800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

OSLO – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives the annual speech "Economic perspectives" to Norges Bank's supervisory board and invited guests – 1700 GMT.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February - 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 30 – Jan. 31, 2024 - 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds monetary policy statement and OCR - 0100 GMT.

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx