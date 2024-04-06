April 6 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

ROME - Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek attends investor workshop, Italy (Final day)

MONDAY, APRIL 8

** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee gives radio interview on WBEZ-FM "Reset." - 1700 GMT.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation with Missoula community members and University of Montana faculty and students - 2300 GMT.

ZURICH - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden takes part in a panel discussion on the future of the monetary system, hosted by the Swiss National Bank - 1530 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen visits Copenhagen and speaks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a breakfast meeting organized by Nordea – 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will visit Malmö and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a lunch meeting organized by Nordea – 1000 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen visits Malmö and speaks about the Swedish economy in an uncertain world at an event organized by Malmö Börssällskap – 1700 GMT. ATHENS - ECB's board member and Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras will speak at bank's shareholders meeting on Greek economy and monetary policy

ZURICH – Speech by Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank(SNB), "Towards the future monetary system," event in Zurich – 1515 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén speaks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a lunch meeting organized by DNB Bank – 1000 GMT. GENEVA – Speech by Martin Schlegel, Vice Chairman-Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB) - 1630 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

** OTTAWA - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem gives news conference. – 1430 GMT

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates virtually in discussion on "Basel Capital Requirements" before the European Bank Executive Forum - 1245 GMT.

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Deputy Governor Pål Longva gives a lecture for the regional network in the north - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache and deputy CEO in Norges Bank Investment Management Trond Grande give a speech to Norges Bank's Regional Network, region South-West - 0800 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda to deliver speech at annual trust association meeting - 0600 GMT

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates virtually (from Chicago) in panel before the Social Finance Institute conference in Somerville, Mass. - 1645 GMT ATHENS - Greece hosts annual Delphi economic forum (to April 13).

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024. - 1800 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

** LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB Board member Piero Cipollone in Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on the economy before an Economic Club of New York hybrid event - 1600 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Leadership in Financial Services" before the Urban Financial Services Coalition 50th Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1730 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 2024 Member Symposium - 1245 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will speak about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a conference organized by the Swedish Unions Within Industry – 1115 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses upcoming IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings at an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C. - 1500 GMT.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, APRIL 12

** LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB Board member Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Luxembourg.

** DELPHI, GREECE- Keynote speech by ECB Board member Frank Elderson at Delphi Economic Forum IX in Delphi, Greece - 1200 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman talks about the psychology of inflation during an event organized by Danske Bank - 0630 GMT.

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks and participates in moderated conversation on "Housing" before the Confronting America's Housing Crisis: Solutions for the 21st Century Symposium hosted by The Murphy Institute Center for Public Policy Research, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Tulane University's School of Architecture and AB Freeman School of Business - 1830 GMT.

SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before hybrid 2024 Fintech Conference: the Evolution of Fintech - AI, Payments and Financial Inclusion" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Lam Larsen FinTech Initiative at San Francisco State University and the Center for Analytical Finance at the University of California at Santa Cruz. - 1930 GMT

MONDAY, APRIL 15

** LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden gives keynote speech at the Innovate Finance Global Summit 2024 ‘The outlook for payments innovation’ - 1115 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen and First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman attend the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before hybrid Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) - 0000 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

** CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "An Update From the Federal Reserve" before the South Franklin Circle Dialogues Series, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio - 2130 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Deputy Riksbank Governor Martin Flodén talks about monetary policy communication in an uncertain world during an event organized by Nordea -1400 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024. (To April 20)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

** FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated armchair chat before the Prosperity Partnership Fort Lauderdale Meeting - 1500 GMT.

** CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook, monetary policy and real estate in a moderated armchair chat at the University of Miami Herbert Business School - 2145 GMT.

SAGA, JAPAN - Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast meeting organized by Handelsbanken - 0630 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a seminar organized by Söderberg and Partners - 1400 GMT.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

** LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden is panelist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics conference on Monetary Policy Responses to the Post Pandemic Inflation: What Happened and Lessons Learned, ‘What caused the inflation, and what did central banks do?’ - 0215 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

TOKYO – Bank of Japan concludes two-day policy meeting, announces policy decision - 0230 GMT.

BERNE - Speeches by Barbara Janom Steiner, president of the bank council, Swiss National Bank, and Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), SNB's general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the executive board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

OSLO - Publication of Financial Stability Report – 2024 H1, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision. – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 25-26 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

THURSDAY, MAY 9

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 13

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MANCHESTER, UK - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks at the ESCoE (Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence) statistics conference on the measurement of the cost of capital and its implications for business investment - 0800 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 21

LIECHTENSTEIN, Switzerland - Switzerland's Finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond - 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, MAY 28

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

** OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, JUNE 6

** BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 13

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

** BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

** BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT

** OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0900 GMT

** OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

** LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

** BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx