FRIDAY, APRIL 12

ATHENS - Greece hosts annual Delphi economic forum (to April 13).

BILBAO - Bank of Spain governor, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, to speak in Bilbao over: "Cyber risk and its implications for financial stability" - 0730 GMT.

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before the Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference hosted by Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Kansas State University. - 1700 GMT

LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB Board member Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Luxembourg.

DELPHI, GREECE- Keynote speech by ECB Board member Frank Elderson at Delphi Economic Forum IX in Delphi, Greece - 1200 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman talks about the psychology of inflation during an event organized by Danske Bank - 0630 GMT.

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks and participates in moderated conversation on "Housing" before the Confronting America's Housing Crisis: Solutions for the 21st Century Symposium hosted by The Murphy Institute Center for Public Policy Research, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Tulane University's School of Architecture and AB Freeman School of Business - 1830 GMT.

SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before hybrid 2024 Fintech Conference: the Evolution of Fintech - AI, Payments and Financial Inclusion" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Lam Larsen FinTech Initiative at San Francisco State University and the Center for Analytical Finance at the University of California at Santa Cruz. - 1930 GMT

MONDAY, APRIL 15

MADRID - Spain's Economy minister Carlos Cuerpo to speak at an event in Madrid - 0700 GMT.

TOKYO - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in panel before the IMF-BOJ Conference: "Gender Diversity in the Workplace as a Key to Economic Growth," - 0630 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden gives keynote speech at the Innovate Finance Global Summit 2024 ‘The outlook for payments innovation’ - 1115 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen and First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman attend the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

HELSINKI - Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn will discuss monetary policy and economic developments in the euro area - 0800 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to the IMF via an online event - 1700 GMT.

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before hybrid Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) - 0000 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

** WASHINGTON DC - European Central Bank policymakers Piero Cipollone and Pablo Hernandez de Cos speak at the IIF Global Outlook Forum - 1300 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the 2024 EU-US Symposium - 1730 GMT.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "An Update From the Federal Reserve" before the South Franklin Circle Dialogues Series - 2130 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at event at the Institute of International Finance - 1600 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England interest-rate setter Jonathan Haskel, who only dropped his votes for interest rate increases in March, speaks about growth - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Bank of England MPC's Megan Greene speaks as a panelist at the Institute of International Finance Global outlook forum 'global economic and risk outlook' in Washington - 1205 GMT. FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by Isabel Schnabel at the International Research Forum on Monetary Policy (IRFMP): "Monetary Policy Challenges During Uncertain Times" - 1545 GMT.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "An Update From the Federal Reserve" before the South Franklin Circle Dialogues Series, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio - 2130 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Deputy Riksbank Governor Martin Flodén talks about monetary policy communication in an uncertain world during an event organized by Nordea -1400 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024. (To April 20)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

** WASHINGTON DC - Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner and central banker Joachim Nagel speak to reporters during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings - 1200 GMT.

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the Semafor World Economy Summit - 1315 GMT.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated armchair chat before the Prosperity Partnership Fort Lauderdale Meeting - 1500 GMT. CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook, monetary policy and real estate in a moderated armchair chat at the University of Miami Herbert Business School - 2145 GMT.

SAGA, JAPAN - Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast meeting organized by Handelsbanken - 0630 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a seminar organized by Söderberg and Partners - 1400 GMT.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

** WASHINGTON DC - European Central bank policymaker Joachim Nagel speaks about the future financial system at an event organized by the Peterson Institute - 1900 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden is panelist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics conference on Monetary Policy Responses to the Post Pandemic Inflation: What Happened and Lessons Learned, ‘What caused the inflation, and what did central banks do?’ - 1415 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

MONDAY, APRIL 22

** PARIS - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau turns in an annual report on the state of the economy to the French president - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Center for Real Estate Studies - 1210 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

TOKYO – Bank of Japan concludes two-day policy meeting, announces policy decision - 0230 GMT.

BERNE - Speeches by Barbara Janom Steiner, president of the bank council, Swiss National Bank, and Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), SNB's general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

OSLO - Norway Deputy Central Bank Governor Pal Longva gives a lecture for the regional network in the south-west - 0800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the executive board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

OSLO - Publication of Financial Stability Report – 2024 H1, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision. – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 25-26 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

THURSDAY, MAY 9

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 13

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 14

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Housing Manufacturers' Association - 0800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MANCHESTER, UK - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks at the ESCoE (Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence) statistics conference on the measurement of the cost of capital and its implications for business investment - 0800 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 21

LIECHTENSTEIN, Switzerland - Switzerland's Finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond - 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Entrepreneurs' Association - 0700 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino joins a panel discussion titled "Evolving Monetary Policy in Japan and the United States" at a conference by Columbia Business School Center on Japanese Economy and Business in Tokyo, a week before the BOJ's June 13-14 policy meeting - 0600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 13

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

